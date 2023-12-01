REPUBLIC, Mo. — The town of Republic came out to help see the Tigers off as they headed to state. OzarksFirst photojournalist Tim Leimkuhler caught up with some families who were there for the big send-off and they said this is an exciting time to be a Tiger.

A crowd full of family, friends, and fans watched and cheered as the Tigers loaded up on the bus.

“We’ve got signs up everywhere and everybody’s all excited. First time and we’ve got five boys from this family playing on this team and everybody’s just loving it,” said Lynn Mooneyham, a family member.

Led by Ryan Cornelsen, this will be the first time Republic will be competing in a state championship game.

“We’re gonna win! Hey, we’ve got Coach Cornelson and the best coaching staff and our kids are probably the toughest you’ll ever meet and we’re gonna go down there and we’re gonna take state,” said family member Misty Gimlin.

After defeating Webb City in the semifinal 21-20 last Saturday, the Republic Tigers will face the unbeaten Cardinal Ritter of St. Louis in Class 5 tonight at 7:00 p.m.

“Oh, we’re so excited, everybody worked so hard. Such a great team. Every day is history,” said Denise Burris, aunt of one of the players.