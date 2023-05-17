SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 80 veterans from across the Ozarks are arriving home Wednesday night after a tour of memorials in Washington, D.C.

The trip takes veterans and volunteer guardians to visit memorials built in their honor in the nation’s capitol, including the World War II and Korean War Memorials, the Vietnam Memorial Wall and the Arlington National Cemetery.

KOLR 10 accompanied this group of veterans and will have additional stories about the trip and the veterans honored later this month.

Visit the Honor Flight of the Ozarks website for more information about upcoming trips and for applications.