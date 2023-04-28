KOLR 10 and FOX 49 are excited to welcome Carissa Codel as the stations’ newest multimedia reporter! You can catch her reporting on the day’s top stories on KOLR 10 News at 5:00 and 6:00, FOX 49 News at 6:30, and on OzarksFirst.com.

While Carrissa is a new face in our newscasts, you’ve likely already seen her work during our broadcasts. She joined the KOLR10/FOX49 team in 2018 and has worn several different behind-the-scenes hats. In her most recent role of executive producer, she helped write, create, and manage our evening newscasts.

Carissa is a native of Kansas City. While in high school, she was an anchor for the school’s newscast and reporter for the school newspaper. She says it was during that time she realized her love for journalism and storytelling. Her next stop was Springfield, where she attended Missouri State University and majored in broadcast journalism.

Carissa would love to hear from you! You can reach her at CAlford@ozarkslocal.tv