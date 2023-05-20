What a way to begin the weekend on Saturday! Highs in the low 70s, full sun above and light winds. Expect another great day Sunday with temperatures in the mid-70s, mostly sunny skies and light winds again. Be prepared for chilly air Sunday morning before we warm up with temperatures around 50 degrees.

Besides warming up to near 80 degrees, we’ll hold steady on Monday and Tuesday. Winds continue to stay light and other than a few clouds in the afternoons we’ll be mostly sunny. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon during the heat of the day. Highs Wednesday will follow the trend and be near 80 degrees.

We’ll continue to see warm days in the low 80s and cool nights around 60 degrees through the coming week. There are additional chances for rain showers and thunderstorms during the day on Thursday and Friday, however, the chance is low since these storms will solely be dependent on heating from the sun.

Next weekend we keep up the heat in the low 80s with our weather pattern remaining on the quieter side. Areas in drought conditions may see drought slightly worsen over this next week as rain chances are scattered and limited.

IN WEATHER HISTORY

May 20, 2013: Moore, Oklahoma was struck by an EF5 tornado for the second time in 14 years (1999). This was the last EF5 to hit the United States.

May 22, 2011: Joplin, Missouri was struck by a devastating EF5 tornado causing 158+ fatalities and over 1,000 injuries. The tornado was on the ground for 38 minutes traveling 22.1 miles. This tornado continues to be studied today by various emergency management and preparedness agencies to formulate a better warning/response to such a swift and catastrophic event.