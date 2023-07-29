Today we hit a milestone in Springfield reaching our first official 100-degree day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are progressing southward into southern Missouri as of Saturday evening. Saturday overnight will be dry with temperatures in the low 70s.

While not as warm, Sunday will be another hot day in the Ozarks with temperatures making the mid-90s. There is a chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon mainly in western and southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Some of these storms may be strong producing small hail and gusty winds at times.

Next week gets a little tricky. Parts of central and southeast Missouri may see temperatures settle around 90 degrees while parts of western and southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas will remain hot in the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday.

The end of next week will be hot, especially Thursday, when temperatures could reach the upper 90s to low 100s. Friday into Saturday could see some nice changes in the area as a front will try and work its way in. This could bring some much need rain to the area and a slight cooldown for next weekend.

