Last night’s rainfall was once again heaviest along and east of Highway 65 with lower amounts if anything in western Missouri where drought is the strongest. Those that did see rain saw amounts range between 0.25″ to upwards of 1.00″.

The rain and thunderstorms linger in northern Arkansas but should come to an end during the morning hours with skies becoming sunny for today. Temperatures this afternoon will stall in the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity and winds out of the northwest around 10 mph. This evening will be nice with temperatures overnight eventually falling to around 60 degrees.

Thursday will stay nice in the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies with a light north breeze. Our next shot at some rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning as a shortwave in the jetstream passes by the Ozarks. This system doesn’t look like it’s going to bring any widespread rainfall but expect at least some scattered moderate rainfall in parts of the area.

Scattered showers wrap up Friday morning and Friday afternoon will be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s. Friday night will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunny conditions stick around Saturday with temperatures still mild Saturday and Sunday.

Another chance of rain showers comes Monday into Tuesday of next week. At this time, this system could provide a widespread slow soaking rain across the Ozarks which would be great news. We’ll update on how this changes in the coming days. Next week continues to be mild in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App