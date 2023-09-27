Rain and thunderstorms this morning are located mostly northeast of the viewing area in east-central Missouri. We can expect a few clouds across the Ozarks through today with temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon. Skies will clear of any clouds this evening and temperatures tonight will fall to the low 60s.

We become slightly warmer Thursday through Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s as a ridge of high pressure develops over the plains and midwest. Although warmer because of high pressure, our weather will turn quiet and sunny over the next few days.

The first couple of days of next week will continue to be above normal in the mid-80s with skies remaining mostly sunny.

An area of low pressure will place itself in the west this weekend and sit there for a few days before beginning to move eastward next week. Some of the recent data suggests that this storm system may provide a chance for rain in the Ozarks by the middle to end of next week.

