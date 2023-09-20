Ongoing rain showers this morning will linger through the day as our rain-maker gradually moves east. Rainfall amounts will range between 0.25″ and 0.50″ in general with pockets of 1″+ totals in west and southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Temperatures today will be held back by cloud cover and rest in the low 70s.

Tonight should be dry with temperatures in the low 60s and Thursday will be mostly dry as well. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach the low 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and light south winds. Rain chances go up again late Thursday into Friday morning.

There are daily chances for rain through Sunday with no day a washout. We’ll cap off the wetter stretch of weather with a risk for widespread rain and thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The risk for severe weather remains on the lower end, but can’t be ruled out.

Next week will see temperatures in the upper 70s with decreased rain chances compared to this week. Monday and Tuesday will see more quiet weather with light winds generally from the northwest.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App