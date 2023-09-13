Yesterday’s rainfall was great for us to get because now we enter a dry stretch, although much cooler. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s today under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight will once again drop into the mid-50s with some low spots maybe getting closer to 50 degrees overnight.

To end the week we will stay in the upper 70s with skies generally mostly sunny/clear becoming partly cloudy at times in the afternoons. Winds will gradually shift to become southeast on Thursday and Friday.

Heading into the weekend temperatures will creep a bit higher but remain comfortable. There will be a weak system moving through Friday and Saturday, but it doesn’t look like much more than a cloud maker. If we see a few showers they’ll be isolated in nature with chances highest Saturday afternoon into the overnight.

Next week will be slightly warmer but still comfortable in the low 80s. Humidity may come back a little bit as well but also still comfortable. Early next week will likely remain dry and model guidance is beginning to hint that we could see some rain to end next week. Of course, this is a long way off.

