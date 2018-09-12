Wednesday's Child: Cheyenne

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This sweet 16-year-old is up for adoption.

16-year-old Cheyenne is a big fan of sweets. She also loves to learn. We combined the two for a little lesson on how to decorate cupcakes at Smallcakes Cupcakery in St. Robert, Mo. Everything Cheyenne made, she got to take home with her.

"This is so hard!" Cheyenne laughed.

Swirling the icing was harder than it looked. She said next to chocolate, ice-cream was her favorite dessert. Cheyenne also told me about some of her other favorite things.

"I love dolphins and mermaids," Cheyenne said.

She explained how she lived in Virginia as a child and loved going to the beach. Cheyenne loves the ocean and wants to be a marine biologist one day.

"I really want to feel like I'm helping them," she explained. "I'm helping other people."

Her backup career also involves animals, a veterinarian. She said she connects with dogs because they've calmed her down a lot in the past.

"Animals, when they're soft, nice, and sweet, they're really like, they're really there for you and they just want to care," Cheyenne said.

Cheyenne said she's ready to be part of a family and would like one with pets and younger siblings. Her ideal future family would be patient and supportive.

"I'm nice," she said. "I'm funny and really sweet sometimes, really quiet."

1,200 children are currently up for adoption in the state of Missouri. If you're older than age six, you're often harder to place in a home. KOLR10's partnership with the Missouri Dept. of Social Services allows us to feature some of those children.

You can learn more about Cheyenne by contacting her adoption worker, Annette Terrill with Missouri Alliance. You can reach Annette at (417) 365-3365 or aterrill@ma.cf.org.