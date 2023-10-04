The 80s are gone and the rain and cool-down begin today. Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms are moving into west Missouri this morning out of Kansas. This activity will remain scattered through the morning hours and may thin as it moves farther east. Scattered rain is likely off and on through the day today.

A cold front will slink across the area and the heaviest of the rain will occur along and just ahead of this front for this evening/overnight. The best location for heavy rain is along and south of I-44. A widespread inch of rain is possible with localized totals reaching 2-3″ in the south. A good 0.50-1″ of rainfall is also possible all said and done in west-central Missouri and central Missouri.

Rain wraps up Thursday morning and will begin to clear going into Thursday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures today will halt in the mid-70s thanks to the rain and cloud cover. Tonight will still be mild in the low 60s with skies remaining mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Thursday will begin with scattered showers coming to an end and skies gradually clearing for the evening. Thursday will be in the mid-70s again.

A second, much stronger cold front blasts through Friday and you’ll likely know exactly when it passes. Temperatures will rapidly fall behind this stronger front and winds will be breezy from the northwest between 10 to 20 mph. Friday will try and make the upper 60s ahead of the cold front.

Friday night will be CHILLY with the potential for frost as temperatures drop to the upper 30s. Saturday will stay chilly with temperatures maybe reaching 60 degrees in the afternoon under sunny skies. Frost is possible again Saturday night when temperatures will once again drop to around 40 degrees in the upper 30s.

