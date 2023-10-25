Today got off to a warm start as the overnight low only dipped to 66 degrees, the average high temperature for late October. Sunshine got a better foothold across the area this afternoon sending temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

These warmer temps are going to stay through the end of the week before a cold front Friday washes away our current warmth. A bitter blast will follow sending temperatures to the lowest levels of the fall so far.

We’ll enjoy another unusually mild night tonight with much of the night remaining dry. A system moving out of the Southwest will push a round of showers across the area late tonight into Thursday. Mainly light showers or sprinkles will continue throughout the morning, gradually shifting east out of the area during the afternoon. In the wake of the rain some peeks of afternoon sunshine are possible, especially near and west of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s again too with breezy south winds throughout the day.

Thursday’s showers will be followed by a mild and quiet night. A strong cold front will push in from the northwest Friday, arriving along the interstate by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will warm ahead of the front into the upper 70s with low 80s for areas further southeast where the front won’t arrive until Friday evening. Weather ahead of the front will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A few spotty light showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible, but much of the day looks dry.

A cold and wet weekend will follow as the front stalls for a time before continuing its march south by Sunday. We may start the weekend cool and drizzly with showers and isolated thunderstorms becoming more widespread Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will continue into Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool throughout the day Saturday, likely stuck in the 50s in most areas. Colder air building in Sunday will cause temperatures to slowly drop through the 40s and into the upper 30s by early evening. This looks like a soaking rainfall with most areas picking up at least an inch of rain with some areas approaching 3″ south of the interstate.

Dry weather will develop by Monday, but it will be a lot colder. We’ll likely start the day with our first widespread freeze. More freezes will follow Tuesday and Wednesday and these will be hard, killing freezes. Temperatures will remain cold through the stretch with highs generally in the 40s. Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s Tuesday evening.