Some folks may have woken up to thunder last night as we did see half a dozen small storms develop. Most are dry this morning with skies being partly cloudy to mostly sunny across the Ozarks. Temperatures today will make 80 degrees with light southeast winds. There is a chance for additional showers and small thunderstorms around midday into the afternoon.

First off, no severe weather is expected. Any storm that develops later today will come with some claps of thunder and lightning and possibly pea-sized hail. Rain activity goes away this evening and we’ll be mostly dry overnight tonight. Temperatures tonight will be around 60 degrees.

Thursday will see the chance for scattered rain move to the west, but folks along the Missouri and Kansas state line may get a shower or storm Thursday afternoon. Thursday will stay warm in the low 80s with winds becoming more easterly as a backdoor cold front slides through from the northeast.

Thursday’s boundary will play a big role in proving a really nice weekend in the Ozarks. Friday will have temperatures around average in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and light northeast winds. We begin the weekend chilly on Friday night into Saturday morning when temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will see more of the same if not just a degree or two warmer to end the weekend.

Memorial Day itself continues to look nice with temperatures a little warmer in the low to mid-80s. Skies appear to be partly cloudy on Monday with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. The chance is low and most will stay dry on the holiday.