Rainfall over the past 24 hours has been promising, especially in west-central Missouri where the drought hangs on strongest. Most of the rain fell west of Highway 63 leaving places like Rolla, MO nearly dry. Those that had rain generally saw between 0.50″ and 1.00″ if not more. Below are the recorded totals and radar estimates.

Green = 1.00″ or more.

We also had several reports of large hail across the area Tuesday. Below is a list of those reports.

Today won’t be as active with skies remaining quiet for most of today before we do see our rain chances increase this evening as a system lifts north out of Arkansas. Temperatures this afternoon will rest in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies and breezy southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will likely begin in southern Missouri after 4pm, perhaps later. The risk for strong to severe storms is fairly low with this next system and will mostly be scattered rain and a few claps of thunder that will take us into Wednesday night. The latest indications are that the rain activity may begin to dissipate going into Thursday morning and we should be mostly dry after the morning Thursday.

Going into the weekend, our rain chances hang around, especially on Mother’s Day where scattered rain is likely. Temperatures this weekend will be nice though still in the low 80s and upper 70s. Going into next week we may break our pattern of scattered rain chances and see our temperatures back down near normal in the low to mid-70s.