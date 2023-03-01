March is coming in like a lamb on day 1, but don’t get used to the calm conditions. More lion-like weather is in store for days 2-3.

It was a fantastic finish to February with the warmest readings of the year so far enjoyed across the Ozarks. Springfield hit 75°, only a few degrees off the 77° record high.

A cold front will sweep into the area Wednesday leading to a bit of a cooldown. Higher humidity building north across Arkansas will try to meet up with the front by late afternoon over Northern Arkansas where a few thunderstorms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed some of our areas under a marginal risk for the upcoming storm.

Another potent storm will move out of Texas and across Arkansas Thursday night. A widespread round of severe weather is anticipated across the Deep South with a few stronger storms possible as far north as Southern Missouri. A hail risk may come with some of the stronger storms Thursday afternoon into the overnight. There may be a slightly more elevated risk of severe weather creeping into North Central Arkansas late Thursday night.

The storm will also produce heavy precipitation and strong winds. The big question is, will it produce an early spring snowfall? The risk is there with a lot of the signals pointing in that direction. A changeover to wet snow Friday looks most likely north of the interstate where slushy accumulations may be on the table.

Temperatures will be much cold Friday as you might expect. Temperatures will likely fall into the mid to upper 30s Friday morning without much recovery during the afternoon.

The week will end on a cold note, but temperatures will once again head higher over the weekend with mild temperatures returning Sunday into Monday.

