A cold front is expected to creep in from behind (from the northeast) this afternoon and will provide some energy for us to see scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning after 1pm. Temperatures this afternoon will likely still make the upper 80s, however, the front will help bring temperatures down by 5 to 8 degrees Thursday landing us in the low 80s.

Warm with increasing clouds Scattered Storms this afternoon

There is an isolated chance for rain showers overnight tonight with most spots staying dry. Temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid-60s with winds from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Thursday will see an additional chance for more scattered showers and storms as the boundary continues to crawl southwest. The better rain chance Thursday will likely be in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and west-central Missouri with most activity occurring west of Highway 65.

Rain chance moves southwest

Friday looks dry under partly cloudy skies paired with light winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid-80s. There is a slight chance for rain and storms Saturday afternoon, however, better chances are setting up for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Saturday will be warm in the mid-80s.

The timing of rain Saturday into Sunday will depend on when an area of low pressure will be swinging through Missouri. Right now, the best time is again Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The storm could still shift either north or south, but the rain it will bring to the Ozarks looks to be fairly widespread with most spots seeing rain from this system.

Rainfall potential through next Tuesday Current drought monitor

A quick look at next week reveals that there may be a stronger storm system worth watching sometime next Tuesday or Wednesday. The latest data suggests this could be our next shot for severe weather, however, this event is a week away and could easily shift around the Ozarks or weaken entirely.