Wednesday, June 5 Evening Forecast Video

It was a hot and humid day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. A few spots even hit 90°. Conditions remained quiet into the evening, but showers and a few thunderstorms are in the cards for later tonight. Strong to severe storms that fired up near I-70 have gradually this evening as they push across Central Missouri. A boundary of rain cooled air will continue to sweep south and southwest the rest of the night, generating showers and isolated thunderstorms into Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas after midnight. I'm not expecting any severe weather, but locally heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are possible.

There will be some leftover shower and thunderstorm activity around Thursday morning, becoming more numerous during the heat of the afternoon. Little or no severe weather is expected, but locally heavy rain is likely. Afternoon temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cloudy and wet period will follow through Friday as a storm moves out of the Southwest. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around at times Thursday night through Friday evening. Some of the rain will be locally heavy with highs on Friday in the upper 70s.

The storm will shift east of the Ozarks by Saturday, drawing some drier air across the western half of the area. This will make for sunnier and drier weather there with scattered showers and thunderstorms remaining possible over the Eastern Ozarks. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible again on Sunday. Temperatures look a little warmer both days with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will sweep through by Monday morning, ushering in a dry and mild pattern for early next week.