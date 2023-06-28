Rain and storms this morning are taking a southward track and will mostly impact northern Arkansas through the early morning hours, moving southeast. Some of these storms may produce occasional wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Areas farther north into southern Missouri we can expect some light to moderate rain showers. Showers may linger through midday today before fully clearing out and becoming partly cloudy to maybe mostly sunny.

Clouds this morning will help keep temperatures “not as hot,” but the clouds will eventually clear this afternoon and temperatures will dramatically rise to the mid to upper 90s, maybe even 100 in far western Missouri. Spots near Highway 63 may be saved by lingering clouds this afternoon, but still warm in east Missouri in the low 90s. Winds today will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph

Tonight will be warm in the upper 70s with temperatures spiking again Thursday. Tomorrow will see afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s thanks to mostly sunny skies. West-southwest winds Thursday will be breezy at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday night will again be warm in the upper 70s. We flirt with the triple digits once more on Friday before we get back to mild weather for the weekend.

A storm system and cold front will do their best to kick the heat dome out of the Ozarks in time for the weekend. Right now, Saturday looks to be in the low 90s with a chance for scattered rain and storms through the day. July 4th weekend activities should be aware of the potential for rain. The rain and storms should gradually move east on Sunday, but can’t rule out a stray shower or storm at this time.

