Yesterday was a great June day and unfortunately was the end of our nice late spring weather. There is some rain and storm activity in northwest Arkansas this morning. These storms have a history of producing large hail and are moving to the east. These storms should weaken some when they arrive in north-central Arkansas, but there will still be a risk for quarter-sized hail and heavy rainfall. These storms should be over before sunrise with lingering showers possible through the mid-morning.

Today won’t be unbearable by any means, but it will be a bit more uncomfortable outside with temperatures heating up to the low to mid-80s. Skies today will likely be partly cloudy to possibly mostly cloudy, although some sun will be around at times too. There is a low chance for scattered showers and storms today in southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Overnight tonight will be mild in the low 60s with rain unlikely. Thursday will be a warm day, to say the least with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies with light southwest winds. Thursday night will cool down only to the mid-60s as some humidity will have returned to the area.

Friday will see a better chance for rain and storms, especially later in the day as a piece of energy moves in our direction from the west. Temperatures Friday will still be warm in the mid-80s. The scattered rain and storms will continue into Friday night before clearing some going into Saturday morning. Saturday midday looks mostly dry as things stand now with another round of rain and storms possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Some storms over the weekend may be strong to severe. More updates to come.

