Wednesday, June 12 Morning Forecast Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Scattered Showers/Storms Wednesday, Sunshine Thursday --

We had two great days to start off this week but shower chances do return today. Not everyone will see rain and today will not be a complete washout but having the umbrella handy wouldn't be a terrible idea. A couple of showers/storms could be strong to severe with the main threat being hail up to the size of a quarter and gusty winds up to maybe 60 mph. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70's with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40's and lower 50's as skies clear out, open window weather kind of night! Behind the showers and storms will be another cooler and drier air mass that would stick around for Thursday.

Thursday, the sunshine, pleasant, and dry conditions return. An area of high pressure will move in aiding to the sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70's with overnight lows in the upper 50's as warmer air moves in.

Friday will still be our transition day into an unsettled pattern for the weekend and into next week. Humidity, moisture, and cloud cover will all increase through the day on Friday. A few showers are possible during the day but will not be widespread. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70's and lower 80's with overnight lows in the lower and middle 60's.

Saturday through the beginning of next week looks unsettled and wet. A stalled front will park over the Ozarks, the jet stream (or path of storminess) will set up over the Ozarks as well, and with increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, heavy rain and several inches of rainfall cannot be ruled out. Each day will bring a chance of showers and storms but will not be a complete washout. Not everyone will see rain each day during this time period but having the umbrella handy wouldn't hurt. While it is too early to determine modes of severe weather, flooding will be a concern with heavy pockets of rain possible and already saturated soils. This unsettled pattern will continue through at least the middle of next week.