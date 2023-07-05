Showers and a few thunderstorms are already moving into the Ozarks out of Kansas, however, they are quickly dissipating this early morning. We may see some lingering rain showers as the activity out of Kansas continues to slide southeastward and slip away this morning. This is the first “wave” of showers and storms that will continue through the weekend. Moments of dry, moments of rain.

Redevelopment is likely this afternoon for more showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with a risk for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. The best location for afternoon storms to redevelop is likely going to be south of Highway 60 and east of Highway 65, generally.

Temperatures today will be mild in the upper 80s. Tonight will hold onto a chance for lingering scattered showers and storms in the east AND a chance for new showers and storms in southwest Missouri coming out of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. Thursday should be mostly dry with temperatures in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

We will see additional chances for scattered rain and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The best of these chances lands on Saturday. Again, the rain will come in waves so expect periods (probably hours) of no rain followed by briefer periods of rain. Temperatures through Sunday will stay cooler thanks to cloud cover with temperatures in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week appear to slow down on the rain chances and we’re looking at mostly sunny conditions on both days with temperatures a little warmer in the upper 80s.

