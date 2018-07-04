Wednesday, July 4 Morning Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Hot & Humid Today and Tomorrow, Relief Briefly --

Happy Fourth of July! A hot and humid day today, temperatures in the middle to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued starting today at 12 p.m. through tonight at 8 p.m. for counties north of Springfield. Mostly sunny skies today and clear conditions tonight with temperatures in the middle 70s. Your firework shows should be good to go!

Another hot and humid day on Thursday, much like today, with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and feel-like temperatures in the triple digits, so staying hydrated and cool is a must these next two days.

The ridge, hot and dry pattern, will shift west by Friday, allowing a front to slowly come from the north during the day. Scattered storms throughout much of the day, sliding south during the day. Highs in the low 90s. Overnight temperatures will cool off as this front leaves the Ozarks, temperatures in the upper 60s.

Slightly cooler and less humid conditions for your weekend are expected. Temperatures Saturday in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Temperatures Sunday in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but less humid. Sunny skies are also expected all weekend.

Temperatures will be climbing again by early next week with highs in the low to mid-90s by Tuesday. The pattern looks pretty dry too.