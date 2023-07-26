Happy Wednesday!

The heat is on across the Ozarks. While Springfield has yet to make it to triple digits in 2023, we sure have gotten close (on June 29, 2023, we made it to 99°). Out of the next seven days, I have six days forecasted to make it at or above 99°. Now, if we continue to have smoke hanging around, I don’t know if we will make it to the triple digits. The hazy conditions have continually dropped temperatures a degree or two most of the summer.

The Ozark Empire Fair will be kicking off on Thursday, July 27. Of course, it does. Extreme heat and the fair go hand in hand.

With the extreme heat, we do have a Heat Advisory in effect until 7pm on Saturday.

We have the haze, but we also have a strong wind helping to keep the extreme heat somewhat in check. We can expect wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour on Thursday afternoon. It may feel a bit like a blast furnace, but I will take moving air over stagnant air any day of the week.

Looking ahead, there is no real relief from the heat anytime soon. With days on end of extreme heat, it’s important to hydrate, stay indoors during the heat of the day, and check on your elderly neighbors.