Rain showers and thunderstorms are ongoing this early morning just south of I-70 between Columbia and St. Louis. Most rain today will stay to the northeast in portions of east-central Missouri around St. Louis. Here in the Ozarks, we will be hot today, especially in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas where a heat advisory has been issued for today.

Temperatures will be “not as hot” in west-central and central Missouri today with temperatures in the low 90s, especially where rain fell yesterday. However, those areas will also be very humid for today. Southern Missouri and northern Arkansas will see temperatures climb to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with feel-like temperatures in the low 100s.

High cloud cover today will slightly help with our temperatures, but still hot for many. Overnight tonight will be in the mid-70s with a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be slightly cooler in the day as a cold front pushes into the area. Thursday afternoon will be around 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds will become north in the late afternoon behind the cold front. There is a slight chance for rain showers late Thursday when the front passes through with rain chances lasting into Friday morning.

Friday will be AMAZING with temperatures struggling to reach 80 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at around 10 mph under partly cloudy skies. Friday morning will see some lingering rain showers ending before noon. We’ll be a little warmer Saturday and back to near 90 by Sunday.

