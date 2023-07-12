We have yet to hit 100 degrees in Springfield for 2023. We’ve been close reaching 99 degrees, but no cigar. Today will be close with temperatures forecast to be right there in the upper 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Thunderstorms are possible today after 5pm today in west-central Missouri (Butler – Nevada – Clinton) and are expected to work their way south-southeast through the evening. These storms will come with a risk for severe weather with wind gusts of 70 mph the main hazard. Some larger hail is also possible. Best timing for Springfield and Highway 60 corridor is after 9pm, perhaps later.

The rain should be done by your Thursday morning commute and Thursday will be another hot day in the mid-90s. There is a slight chance for another round of scattered showers and storms Thursday night, especially southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.

During the day Friday we’ll hold onto a chance for isolated thunderstorms and temperatures will remain warm in the low 90s with breezy southwest winds. A better chance for yet another round of showers and thunderstorms comes Friday evening into Saturday morning.

After this wave of rain, we’ll get some time to dry out over the weekend. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. additional chances for rain return to the forecast going into next week.

