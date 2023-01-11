We are in store for another beautiful spring-like day across the Ozarks this Wednesday. Wednesday is starting off a little foggy across the area. Visibility is most reduced to our east, around the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

Winds will be light on Wednesday, making it near perfect for January. I do expect clouds to increase into Wednesday afternoon.

A stronger storm will sweep into the area Wednesday night bringing a risk of thunderstorms to parts of the area. It looks like enough instability will develop by mid to late evening for thunderstorms to blossom over Northern Arkansas, spreading northeast through midnight. A few of the storms could become strong with wind or hail possible.

The storm will also bring a shot of cold air to the Ozarks with some wraparound light snow possible near and north of the interstate Thursday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. Temperatures look like they’ll remain stuck in the 30s all day with gusty northwest winds driving wind chills down into the 20s.

After a cold day Friday, the mild January weather pattern will resume this upcoming weekend with highs back up near 60° Sunday.

MLK Day will come with mild temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms as the next storm moves into the region.