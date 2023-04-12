Today will be nice again with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies. South winds will be a little breezier today at 10 to 15 mph. There is an elevated fire danger today and tomorrow with the breezy south winds and drier conditions.

Thursday will see temperatures in the upper 70s with a few clouds in the afternoon. Winds Thursday will be from the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Going into Friday, temperatures will chase 80 degrees and winds will pick up at 10 to 20 mph.

Storm chances return to the Ozarks Friday night into Saturday, mainly Saturday morning. A storm system will swing out of the Rockies and into the plains and may produce some strong to severe weather in Kansas and Oklahoma Friday and move east overnight into Saturday.

We may see some strong to severe weather with this system as it moves into Missouri Saturday during the morning hours. There isn’t necessarily a large amount of instability, but there is enough to develop some stronger storms.