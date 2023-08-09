You will want to remain weather-aware today. We are tracking 2 rounds of thunderstorms, both capable of producing severe thunderstorms. The first round is for the morning and the second is for the late afternoon.

Round 1: Storms in Kansas this morning are moving into the Ozarks. The best timing is as early as 5AM in the south and west and around midday in central and eastern Missouri and northeast Arkansas. Areas near Springfield can expect round 1 between 7-9AM. Thunderstorms in round 1 will be capable of producing pockets of severe weather, mainly winds of 60 mph. Heavy rainfall from round 1 is also likely with totals between 1-3 inches.

A brief quiet period is expected from around midday into the early afternoon.

Round 2: Round 2 will likely begin after 4PM mostly along and south of Highway 60. Round 2 will consist of a higher severe weather threat, including the risk of one or two tornadoes, especially in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Round 2, however, will not be as widespread as round 1 and will be impacted based on what happens with round 1. Round 2 is conditional.

Round 2 should end before midnight tonight as storms will push southeast into Tennessee/northern Mississippi.

Long Term: Thursday will be a fairly nice day in the Ozarks with afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light and out of the northwest. Thursday night is looking mild in the upper 60s.

Friday will be warmer in the low 90s with skies remaining mostly sunny. Rain chances return overnight Friday into Saturday morning along a cold front associated with a storm system that will go to our north. Rain should clear Saturday morning and the afternoon should be mild around 90 degrees with a few clouds.

There is another chance for scattered rain and storms Saturday night into Sunday and a more likely chance Sunday night into Monday along another cold front. Temperatures going into next week are setting up to be mild in the mid to upper 80s.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App