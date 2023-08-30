A reinforcing cold front quietly came through last night and will help keep the nice and comfortable weather around to end of the week. Today will see temperatures in the mid-80s with light northeast winds under sunny skies.

We’ve got another great evening lining up for us today with temperatures falling to the mid-70s by 8pm. Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 50s making for a crisp start Thursday.

Thursday will be similar with temperatures eventually making the low 80s in the afternoon under sunny skies paired with light winds from the east. Temperatures will once again drop to the mid-50s Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday may be a touch warmer as south winds return.

Going into the holiday weekend temperatures will warm back into the 90s with conditions remaining mostly dry. Tempertaures will hover in the low 90s with some humidity returning to the area going into next week.

There is a slight chance for some moisture to find its way into the region next Tuesday. The latest data continues to show some disagreement on if we see any rain in the area at all and if we do, it doesn’t look like it’ll be much.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App