Tuesday was another day dealing with the summer swelter. Afternoon highs climbed into the mid to upper 90s again. But, it’s the humidity that’s making it so unbearable. While marginally lower, humidity levels remain extremely high and this drove heat indices back above 110°.

The heat wave will continue through the end of the week with afternoon heat indices remaining above 105° with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been extended through Friday evening.

The bus stop forecast is another hot one. Temperatures will be steamy on the way to school, and dangerously HOT as they head home.

Muggy conditions won’t improve much this week, but we will see a noticeable improvement by the end of the weekend.

The improvement comes as the heat dome retreats into the Southwest. A trough will gradually develop across the Eastern U.S. with a series of fronts moving through. The first won’t clear out the humidity, but we should see an increase in clouds and a boost in shower and thunderstorm chances from Saturday into Sunday.

Drier air will work in by Monday along with cooler temperatures. An early fall feel will settle in for the first half of next week.