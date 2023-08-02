Another round of rain and thunderstorms is falling over eastern Missouri and may clip portions of Maries, Phelps and Dent counties. There may be an isolated shower or storm a little farther west into central Missouri, but most rain will stay northeast of the area this morning.

The rain will help keep temperatures down once again mainly east of Highway 65 where temperatures may be in the mid-80s today. Meanwhile, in the southwest we are tracking another hot and muggy day, especially along the Kansas state line.

Another storm complex will skirt around to our north and northeast this afternoon, possibly breaching into central Missouri after 4pm today. Training rain is possible in central Missouri tonight where flooding will again be a concern.

We will have a similar setup for Thursday with heat in the south and west and cooler temperatures in the north and east. This time southwest Missouri may be fortunate enough to get spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, but the data looks mostly dry.

Beginning Friday, the track of rain showers moves farther southwest providing several chances for rain over the weekend in southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler around 90 degrees for the weekend. By Sunday, a stronger storm system will go to our north and bring a cold front through the Ozarks. This will lead to more rain chances Sunday and Monday as well as highs in the 80s.

