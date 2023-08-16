This morning definitely has a chill in the air with temperatures in the mid-50s if not cooler in low-lying areas. Today will remain below average with temperatures this afternoon stuck around 80 degrees under sunny skies today. Lower humidity will make it feel very comfortable outside today. Overnight tonight will be cooler again in the low 60s.

Southwest winds will strengthen Thursday ahead of a cold front and temperatures will be a little warmer in the upper 80s. Skies should largely remain sunny tomorrow morning with some clouds later in the day when the front arrives. Rain is not likely when the cold front passes through Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night will be in the low 60s and Friday will be slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s thanks to Thursday’s glancing cold front. The hot weather though isn’t gone though and our temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90s Saturday through Monday of next week as high pressure strengthens over the central United States. The heat dome is back and rain chances are not found over the next 7 days.

Some of the most recent model guidance this morning indicates there may be another cold front next Monday/Tuesday. This may cool us down a little bit to around our average of 90 degrees, but the data is in disagreement on this solution so for now plan on the heat lasting for a few days next week.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App