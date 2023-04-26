Northern Arkansas had some rain showers last night, but it was generally a dry night across the Ozarks last night. This morning, temperatures are mild in the upper 40s with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures today will steadily climb to the mid-60s with ESE winds a little breezy at times around 10 to 15 mph.

Our next round of scattered rain showers moves into the Ozarks early Thursday morning. Unlike our previous rounds of rain showers, this round will be more widespread and may extend into portions of central Missouri. Rainfall amounts from this second to last round could be between 0.50″ to 1.00″ in southwest MO and northwest AR and around 0.25″ in central MO, perhaps a little less.

There is another storm system forecast to once again go just to our south leaving the Ozarks mostly dry on Friday night into Saturday, however, have kept a slight chance for isolated showers then. The storm track will keep our temperatures cooler than normal going into the weekend where temperatures will stay in the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday. We clear out most of the cloud activity on Sunday.