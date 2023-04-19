Today, we’ll make another run at 80 degrees with very windy south winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times. Skies will see increasing clouds going into this afternoon/evening. The Ozarks will be mild and windy tonight with temperatures in the low 60s and south winds still at 15 to 25 mph.

A cold front is expected to swipe across Southwest Missouri/Northwest Arkansas Thursday midday through the afternoon, but before it does temperatures will try and make the mid-70s. If the front comes through a little sooner then temperatures won’t be as warm Thursday.

The same cold front will also create scattered thunderstorms as it passes with some becoming severe, especially east of Highway 65 and south of I-44. The main hazards with these storms are quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds. Storms should be out of the Ozarks by Thursday evening pushing into the eastern part of the state.

Temperatures will begin to turn chilly going into the weekend. Friday will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Friday night will be cool in the mid to upper 30s. There may be areas of frost Saturday morning.

Saturday will be cool all day with temperatures only reaching the low 50s under partly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds again. Saturday night will see widespread frost and pockets of freezing temperatures going into Sunday morning.

Another round of rain moves into the region late Monday into Tuesday of next week. We may end up on the northern side of the storm meaning our temperatures will be kept on the cooler side around 60 degrees during the day and in the 40s overnight to begin next week.