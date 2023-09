UPDATE 9/12/23: Griffin entered a guilty plea on September 12. The sentencing date will be on September 27 at 9:00 a.m.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – A Webster County man is expected to be in court today, March 10, for a bond hearing.

Police say Michael Griffin tried to kill Marty Osborn earlier this year by shooting him in the head.

Osborn was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Griffin has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action and is held without bond.