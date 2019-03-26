News

Webster County Contractor Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 10:27 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 10:27 PM CDT

WEBSTER COUNTY - A 31-year-old Webster County contractor pleads guilty to home repair fraud.

The office of the Missouri Attorney General says James Butts promised a homeowner to build a privacy fence for nearly $10,000. After being paid, Butts never did any of the work.

He'll have to pay back the money. AG Eric Schmitt says to be on the lookout for scammers, and if you think you've been defrauded, contact his office.
 

