Webster County Contractor Pleads Guilty to Fraud Video

WEBSTER COUNTY - A 31-year-old Webster County contractor pleads guilty to home repair fraud.

The office of the Missouri Attorney General says James Butts promised a homeowner to build a privacy fence for nearly $10,000. After being paid, Butts never did any of the work.

He'll have to pay back the money. AG Eric Schmitt says to be on the lookout for scammers, and if you think you've been defrauded, contact his office.

