WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a man from Webb City for possessing child pornography.

Charles Tyler, 46, was charged on Nov. 8 with three counts of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at Tyler’s residence on Nov. 7 as part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation. Tyler admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography.

He is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.