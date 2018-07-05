WEB EXTRA: Bear Sits in Hot Tub, Drinks Margarita
CALIFORNIA -- Bears just want to relax sometimes!
This one took a break in a hot tub in California last week.
Mark Hough says he was getting ready to enjoy a margarita in the backyard when he heard rustling in the trees.
The bear came for a swim and ended up finishing that drink!
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
