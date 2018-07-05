News

WEB EXTRA: Bear Sits in Hot Tub, Drinks Margarita

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 01:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 01:35 PM CDT

WEB EXTRA: Bear Sits in Hot Tub, Drinks Margarita

CALIFORNIA -- Bears just want to relax sometimes!

This one took a break in a hot tub in California last week.

Mark Hough says he was getting ready to enjoy a margarita in the backyard when he heard rustling in the trees.

The bear came for a swim and ended up finishing that drink! 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected