SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in Springfield today, but that did not stop people from having some summer fun.

Playing in the Jordan Valley Park Fountains, swimming in a community pool, and enjoying a cold sweet treat are all ways people are having fun staying cool during this heat advisory.

“These are like the lifelong memories. Your summertime at the pool, like that’s what you do,” said Tyler Brooks an Aquatics Community Recreation Supervisor. “So we’re happy we’ve got six outdoor pools that the city of Springfield runs and we love having them all open.”

Another local spot that families go to cool off is the Jordan Valley Park Fountain.

“Well, it was hot, and we know we’ve been in Springfield for a few days and it’s getting hotter each day, and we wanted to come cool off,” said Bryan Fasano a local grandparent

On days like today when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory, the City of Springfield opens cooling centers and keeps one community pool open longer.

“Those are in our three family centers. Chesterfield, Dan Kenny and Bowling family centers, as well as Jordan Valley Ice Park, which is downtown. There’s not much going on. It’s just a cool place to sit down. ” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

“So yesterday was our first heat advisory. It went really well. We had a lot of people stay at the pool and usually people discover it once they’re here that they get to stay and they’re pretty happy about it,” said Brooks.

Although Silver Springs normally closes at 6:30 p.m., today they will be open until 8:00 p.m.