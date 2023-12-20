WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – A woman from Waynesville has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree endangering the life of a child resulting in the death of a child.

Angela West was sentenced to life in prison for the death of a 5-year-old on December 20, 2023.

West was arrested in March of 2023 after authorities found a five-year-old girl dead from suffocation. When she was found, the girl had ligature marks and bruises from being tied up with ropes during the night. Officers determined that a sock was stuffed into her mouth and covered with duct tape if she cried. Investigators found that this discipline happened often in the home. The five-year-old girl was also very malnourished, according to reports from police.

Waynesville Police officers responded to West’s home after an older sibling of the child told his school teacher and resource officer that his sister had died the night before.

The other woman charged in the case, Shamira Buford, is scheduled for a jury trial on June 10, 2024. She is charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, and endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

“This is one, if not the most tragic case, I have seen in my thirteen years as Prosecuting Attorney,” said Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman. “These were heinous acts perpetrated on a young and innocent victim over a long period of time and I commend Judge Beger for sentencing the defendant to life imprisonment for her role in this abuse and death of this child.”

During the investigation, a witness said that she, West, and Buford had for the last three months tied the child to the bed. According to one of the children, West had a bad back and would have them help her tie the child up.

Buford told police that the child “continued to steal food and that they tried numerous things to get her to stop.” They started with duct tape on her wrists and ankles and eventually moved to “hog-tying” her with nylon rope. The sock was to keep her from keeping the other children up at night with her “whining and crying.”

OzarksFirst spoke to a woman off-camera who says she stayed at the home very briefly with Buford, West, and seven children.

“We had to leave because we started seeing the truth of everything. We couldn’t be around it,” Erin Wieprecht said. “All of them poor little, poor little kids were tortured. They were abused to the worst extent.”