SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pastor Christie Love with The Connecting Grounds says the number of challenges people on the streets face during the summer can ramp up.

“We have a lot of serious health issues, complications and loss of life that happen in the summer,” Love said.

According to a survey by the church, nearly 2,800 people are unsheltered in some capacity.

“Our current street sense is at The Connecting Grounds stands at 2751 individuals in Springfield. Of those, a little over 900 are what we consider street unsheltered,” Love said. “Once you are hot, it is very, very hard to cool down unless you are able to get out of the weather, you’re able to get into air conditioning.”

Her solution at this time? A water refill station.

“We kind of created this design, my husband and I, and then we used ARPA funding to pay for ten of them. Each of them costs about $550 to build,” Love said.

Ten have been built, with nine already up and running.

“You’ve got access to cold water, summertime is a season where we have lower resources and we also have higher vulnerability,” Love said.

One of those stations resides at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“Every summer I would say at least two or three times a week I will have someone ringing our bell asking for a drink of water. They don’t ask for anything else,” David Kendrick said. “In the heat of summer, when it’s 90 plus degrees, at that point, you know, it’s not, ‘Oh, I need water’, it’s ‘I have to have water.”

Love says there needs to be a more permanent solution moving forward.

“We also need year-round shelters in Springfield. I say that every single time that we talk, but it’s so true because homelessness is not just something that causes injury. Illness and potential loss of life in the winter. It happens all year round,” Love said. “We were not designed to sleep outside all the time. I think it’s important that we continue to push those conversations in our city.”

You can find locations for all the stations on the website for The Connecting Grounds or on the Shelter SGF app.