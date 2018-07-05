13-Year-Old Boy's Body Found at Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks, MO. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13-year-old boy was recovered from Lake of the Ozarks at 7:47 pm. by divers from Osage Beach Fire & Mid-County Fire.
In a tweet, Troop F offered their condolences to the family.
More information is expected later in a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
The child was reported missing just after 4 pm when he jumped into the water from an anchored boat and didn't resurface. It happened near Salt Hollow Cove.
More Stories
-
TOKYO (AP) - Japan's nuclear policy-setting body has endorsed a call…
-
SINGAPORE (AP) - Asian markets tumbled Thursday as China reiterated…
-
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
MIDSUMMER SKID