Lake of the Ozarks, MO. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13-year-old boy was recovered from Lake of the Ozarks at 7:47 pm. by divers from Osage Beach Fire & Mid-County Fire.



In a tweet, Troop F offered their condolences to the family.

More information is expected later in a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The child was reported missing just after 4 pm when he jumped into the water from an anchored boat and didn't resurface. It happened near Salt Hollow Cove.

