MANSFIELD, Mo. — The City of Mansfield has issued a water boil order for its residents around 9:30 a.m. today, Jan. 31, until crews can fix water line issues.

Nancy Conley, the Mansfield City Clerk, said that the water boil order is in effect until further notice.

A main line break on Commercial Street near the post office caused a drop in pressure. Policy dictates that a boil order be issued when water pressure drops. Crews are working on fixing the problem, but customers are asked to boil water until the city can get back a clean water sample.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.