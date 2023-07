BILLINGS, Mo. — The City of Billings is asking its residents to boil their water after a well blew a fuse.

A fuse was blown at the city well, causing a loss of pressure. The pressure was restored, but the precautionary advisory was still put into effect.

Residents are being asked to boil water for three minutes before use. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth and preparing food.

A water sample was taken and results should be available in 24-36 hours.