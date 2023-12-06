GRANBY, Mo. — After Granby’s police chief was suspended last month, there’s more trouble for the city’s police department.

The city council held a special closed session last night to discuss possible disciplinary action against reserve officer John Epperson. Mayor Jamie Conway said they were considering taking action because Epperson started an unauthorized investigation into one of the Granby officers that outranked him.

When council members returned to open session, Epperson was given a chance to address the council. For unknown reasons, Epperson then read Conway the Miranda Warning, and that’s when things got heated:

Jamie Conway, Granby Mayor “Are you an employee of the City of Granby?”

John Epperson, Reserve Officer [unintelligible…] “Just stop.”

Conway “Are you an employee of the City of Granby?”

Epperson “Just stop mam…I’m, I’m..”

Bobbi White, Council Member “Sir, she’s your boss.”

Epperson “Negative.”

White “She is your boss.”

Doreen Clouse , Council Member “I would like to make a motion that we move to suspend officer Epperson, upon formal investigation.”

Epperson “Do you understand that…”

Conway “I have a motion on the floor by Doreen, that states that um…”

Epperson “You just violated my civil rights.”

Conway “Please step back. Officer Denno.”

Epperson “Do you understand that?”

Conway “Please step back.”

Gabe Carrell , Council Member “Behind the microphone.”

Conway “Behind the microphone sir.”

Epperson “Sure. No..no.. it’s okay. I’m good. Do you understand?”

[Unintelligible voices.]

Carrell “I second that.”

Conway “I’m sorry… (bangs the gavel), Order. Stop speaking sir.”

Carrell “We don’t care about it. We made a motion.”

Epperson “Okay. Good.”

Conway “Stop speaking sir.”

Conway “Doreen has made the motion to suspend officer Epperson.”

Epperson “See you in court. See you in court.”

Conway “Gabe has seconded that. All those in favor.”

Epperson “I’ll see you in court.”

Conway “4/Zero. As of today you are suspended. Thank you. Have a good evening.”

Epperson “And you have just violated my civil rights.”

Conway “We’re gonna need your key card please.”



The council meets on December 15th to discuss the fate of suspended Police Chief Rico Engberg.