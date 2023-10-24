BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man in Warsaw was arrested on October 22 after arriving at a residence and attacking a man with a sickle.

Todd Baker, 42, is charged with first-degree assault resulting in a serious injury and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Baker arrived at a residence in Benton County with the intent to force the victim to leave the residence.

Baker then began striking the victim with a sickle. The victim had deep lacerations and wounds to his head and left arm requiring him to be life-flighted to a hospital.

Baker was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail and is being held on a $150,000 surety bond.

His next court appearance will be on October 24 at 9:30 a.m.