The Starlink Satellite has been visible in the night sky recently, and Wednesday evening will be a perfect time to see the trailing lights over parts of the Ozarks. The Starlink will be lighting up the early night sky shortly after sunset on Wednesday.

With clear conditions, it should be in near-perfect view around 8:18 p.m.

This long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay as seen from the countryside some 185 km north of Montevideo near Capilla del Sauce, Florida Department, on February 6, 2021. (Photo by Mariana SUAREZ / AFP) (Photo by MARIANA SUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The Starlink will be visible in the night sky, looking to the west. It will travel from the west to the southeast, over far southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.

The Starlink is a satellite network developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. A fleet of Starlink satellites orbit the earth, providing internet coverage.

The trailing string of light is visible only for a short time after launch. Once the satellites reach an operating altitude of 340 miles, they disperse and can look like single stars.

An interesting fact is the Starlink Satellite does not possess light of its own. What we see is the light reflecting sunlight off the satellites.