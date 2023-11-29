This year marks the 20th anniversary of when the world first met the lovable elf, Buddy. If you’ve dreamed of eating the sugar-filled meal Buddy did in the movie Elf, HelloFresh is making your dreams come true.

To mark the 20th anniversary of Buddy’s trip to the Big Apple, HelloFresh has brought back its Buddy the Elf spaghetti meal kit. HelloFresh will also debut a limited-edition set of “Elf” themed recipes.

The meal kit, which sold out in a matter of minutes last year, includes the ingredients for Buddy’s famous spaghetti – maple syrup, chocolate, marshmallows, pastries and more. The kit will also include two festive aprons and two melamine plates with designations for the four main elf food groups.

Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kits will be available on Monday, December 4 at 11:25 CST. The kits will be offered exclusively through www.HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com, with no subscription required. The kids are $29.99 and includes two servings. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase between Monday, December 4-December 8.