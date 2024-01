JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is hosting the 59th Citizens Police Academy this spring.

This program is free and provides a glimpse into the realm of crime fighting.

Visitors will be able to hear from experienced officers who will cover topics including crime scene investigations, SWAT operations and much more.

The Citizens Academy is a 14-week program that runs every Thursday starting February 1.

You can apply on the Joplin Police Department’s website.