Walmart's new service that brings their food to your fridge is coming to Missouri soon Video

U.S. -- Walmart is trying out a new service for grocery deliveries.

The retail giant announced Friday that it's launching the program where customers can order groceries online then a Walmart employee will deliver them to your home and then into your fridge.



Customers will have to pay a fee for in-home delivery.

They will also have to buy a special door lock that will allow the Walmart worker to enter the home if no one's there.

Workers will wear cameras to allow shoppers to see what's going on.

Walmart has been testing grocery delivery in New Jersey this year.

It will expand the service this Fall to customers in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida.

